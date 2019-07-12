Happy Birthday Krispy Kreme: Buy a dozen doughnuts, get a dozen for $1 on July 19

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday with a new limited-time birthday doughnut available beginning July 15, and starting July 19, if you buy one-dozen doughnuts, you get the second-dozen for $1.
The new Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles.
“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter, and that’s even better,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.
Krispy Kreme first introduced the Original Filled Doughnut in June offered in the choice of Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme.