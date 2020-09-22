Fall has officially arrived! It's time to pull out the sweaters and boots, or get yourself a Pumpkin Spice Latte to celebrate! We will see seasonably warm temperatures today as we head into the low 70s. Clouds did greet us to start the day, but moving into the afternoon we will start to see some more sunshine. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 50s.
Hopefully you do have time to get outside and enjoy today's conditions because tomorrow changes are on the way with our first system of the season on the move. A light breeze is anticipated ahead of the system with gusts around 20mph by the second half of the day. That's when we will expect widespread rain to reach us. In particular, as we head into the overnight hours. This system will look to linger for a few days before we see drier and warmer conditions to close out the weekend.
