SPOKANE, Wash. - If Spokanites are looking for a reason to celebrate Friday, look no further than the 138th birthday of the Lilac City.
Spokane officially became an incorporated city 138 years ago on Nov. 29, 1881.
At the time, the city was just 1.56 square miles and had just 350 residents. The city was first named "Spokan Falls," before an 'E' was added to "Spokan" in 1883 and the "Falls" was dropped in 1891.
Today, the city is nearly 70 square miles in size, has over 200,000 residents and is the second-largest city in Washington state.
Happy Birthday Spokane!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.