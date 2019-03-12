Happy birthday to the World Wide Web!
Tuesday marks 30 years since the invention of the World Wide Web! To celebrate the occasion, the Google Doodle features an old-fashioned personal computer with a retro-style font.
On this day in 1989, Sir Tim-Berners Lee submitted his proposal outlining the revolutionary innovation. Today, more than half of the world has access to the world wide web and there are almost 2 billion websites.
In a statement on Monday, Berners-Lee addressed the growing concerns over the privacy of users. The designer says it's not too late to build a better web.
"The fight for the web we want is one of the most important causes of our time," Berners-Lee said.