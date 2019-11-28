Cold, dry conditions for the next several days, with daytime highs in the low 30's and overnight lows in the teens and low 20's. Travelers headed across Snoqualmie pass for Apple Cup in Seattle, should see dry conditions. Lookout pass also looks quiet, But, Stevens Pass and Blewett pass are continuing to deal with poor driving conditions. Crazy weather continues across the US, with numerous winter storm watches, warnings and advisories in place.
Happy Thanksgiving!
