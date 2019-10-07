Harbor Freight Tools is recalling over one million folding knives due to a hazard that has led to multiple lacerations.
The locking mechanism on the "Gordon" folding knives can fail to engage on the extension of the blade, posing a laceration hazard.
About 1.1 million of the knives were sold.
Harbor Freight Tools has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six lacerations.
The knives were sold at stores nationwide from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund.
