The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Spokane Arena this fall, but tickets go on sale this month!
The basketball icons will come to Spokane on Thursday, November 14 on their all-new Fan Powered World Tour!
The tour is "committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action!" a release on Wednesday said. "At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game."
Tickets are $25.50, $35.50, $45.50, $60.50, $75.50, $103.50 and go on sale Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00am at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets, by calling 800-325-SEAT or online at www.ticketswest.com.