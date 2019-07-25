A health advisory has been issued for Fernan Lake due to harmful algae blooms.
The Panhandle Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the advisory Thursday, urging the public to use caution when recreating in or near the water, especially where ingestion is a risk.
Water-quality monitoring confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae blooms (HAB), which can produce dangerous toxins in areas of the lake.
The PHD says the physical appearance of HABs can be unsightly, often presented in discolored water, streaks or globs of scum and causing thick green mats along lake shorelines. Pets, children, elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk to harmful exposure.
“These scums should be avoided,” said Kristin Larson, Water Quality Analyst for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. “There is scum formation at the east side boat ramp and visible cyanobacterial colonies over the rest of the lake that have been lab identified.”
Precautions to avoid exposure to lake water appearing to contain HABs is encouraged for recreators of Fernan Lake.
Property owners utilizing the lake as a drinking water source are cautioned that potentially present toxins can't be removed by boiling or filtering the water. Any contact with with with water containing HAB should be immediately washed off with fresh water.
People consuming fish from the lake are recommended to remove all fat, skin and organs prior to cooking, as toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues.
Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins vary according to exposure. Symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingestion of water. If symptoms persist, consult with your health care provider.
The public will be advised when the concern no longer exists. DEQ is working with residents and landowners to implement nutrient reduction projects to improve overall water quality and limit the frequency and duration of these algal blooms.