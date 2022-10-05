NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A harmful algae alert has been issued by Spokane County's Environmental Programs for Newman Lake after test results found potentially harmful toxicity levels for a harmful algal bloom.
The alert was issued based on guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). Spokane County and SRHD strongly advise recreation at Newman Lake stop until further notice.
No illness has been reported among people or animals, and testing will continue each week to confirm if the harmful algae bloom is still present. You can find the results of that testing here.