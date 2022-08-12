FERNAN LAKE, Idaho - Idaho health officials are warning the public to use caution in and around Fernan Lake after a recent sampling found the presence of harmful bacteria.
The presence of cyanobacteria, aka harmful algae blooms are known to produce harmful toxins when collected in high concentrations. They may appear as scum that cause thick green mats along the water's shoreline.
Recreationalists are warned to limit their exposure to contaminated lake water, as there are potentially adverse symptoms to coming in contact or ingesting the bacteria.
Those who draw their drinking water from the lakes should avoid ingesting it as there may be harmful levels of toxins present.