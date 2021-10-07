PANHANDLE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District is warning the public of potentially harmful bacteria in three Idaho lakes.
Black, Cave and Hauser lakes have all been confirmed to contain cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae.
HABs are known to produce harmful toxins when collected in high concentrations. They may appear as scum that cause thick green mats along the water's shoreline.
Recreationalists are warned to limit their exposure to contaminated lake water, as there are potentially adverse symptoms to coming in contact or ingesting the bacteria.
Those who draw their drinking water from the lakes should avoid ingesting it as there may be harmful levels of toxins present. PHD cautioned that the water cannot be purified by boiling or filtering.
Fish from these lakes may also have toxins collected in their fat, skin and organs, so PHD advises they be removed before eating.
The symptoms to algae exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms may be experienced upon ingestion.
If you or someone you know has come in contact with a HAB, it is recommended to wash the area off with fresh water. If symptoms occur and persist, see a doctor.