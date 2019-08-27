HARRISON, Idaho - The city of Harrison, Idaho remains under a "No Drink Order" following a leak of a water main.
According to the city's website, the water main was penetrated during construction, resulting in the leak and loss of water pressure on Friday, August 23.
City crews were able to repair the main Friday evening and have since been conducting flushing and testing.
On Tuesday, August 27, the city reported a second round of Ecoli samples came back negative from a lab in Portland. They are now waiting on results of asbestos testing, which are expected to be received Wednesday or Thursday.
Microbes can cause short-term effects like diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. Some people who drink water containing asbestos in excess over many years have an increased risk of developing benign intestinal polyps. Inhalation of asbestos can cause cancer or asbesosis of the lungs, according to the city.
There is bottled water available at the Harrison city hall for those in need of drinking water.