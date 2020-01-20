Harry and Meghan souvenirs discounted following their split from Royal Family

Souvenir merchandise in Prince Harry and Meghan's English hometown of Windsor is being reduced in price following their split from the Royal Family.
Gift shops on the streets next to Windsor Castle were cutting prices on Monday.
Prices were reduced on mugs featuring the couple, a biscuit tin, tea tins and other memorabilia of their royal wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using their royal titles and give up state funding so they can pursue an independent life.
They'll also repay taxpayer money used to refurbish their home at Windsor Castle.
Under the new arrangement, they will split their time between Britain and North America where they will be mainly based.
It is due to take effect in the spring of this year.
Harry said Sunday there was no option but for him and his American wife Meghan to step back from their royal roles in a deal with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
