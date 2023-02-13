Harry Potter Film Concert Series comes to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is set to come to Spokane featuring a live symphony orchestra performing to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
The symphony will be performing every note in the film allowing the audience to "relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score live," said John Tellem, media contact for the film concert series.
"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world," said Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. "This is truly an unforgettable event.”