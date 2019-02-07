You won't be able to buy peanuts and Cracker Jacks at a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game this year (if you were planning on making the cross-country trip).
The AA Hartford Yard Goats announced Thursday that they will stop selling shelled peanuts and Cracker Jack, which contains peanuts, at their ball park.
The goal is to make the park safer for people with peanut allergies.
While many ballparks have peanut-free sections and games, the Colorado Rockies affiliate says that they are the first to forgo sales of the snacks entirely.
A series of meetings with concerned parents of nut-allergic children led to the peanut-free policy.
This is it in a nutshell. The figurative one. We don't have any ACTUAL nutshells. https://t.co/DsAX5HDIJ6— Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 7, 2019