LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Crews are closing down the Harvard Road Bridge for repairs starting Friday. Travelers will need to use detours for the following 14 days.
WSDOT crews will be stripping asphalt from the bridge and repairing the concrete underneath.
Here's the detours WSDOT recommends from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3:
- Travelers heading eastbound on I-90 needing access north of the Harvard Road interchange are encouraged to use the Barker Road interchange and Mission Avenue or the State Line interchange and then head back west on I-90 to access points north of I-90 at Harvard Road.
- Travelers heading westbound on I-90 needing access south of the Harvard Road interchange can use the State Line interchange and East Appleway Avenue.
- Travelers south of I-90 needing access to westbound I-90 can use the East Country Vista Drive to the Barker Road interchange.
- Travelers north of I-90 needing access to eastbound I-90 can use either Mission Avenue to the Barker Road interchange or westbound I-90 exit at the Country Vista interchange and travel back east on Country Drive.