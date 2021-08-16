A Harvard study says there is a link between wildfire smoke and a rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington in 2020. This information coming in as two fires spread thousands of acres over the weekend damaging homes and wildlife.
Over 800,000 acres were burned statewide in 2020. This year there is already 300,000 acres burned with over 15 fires still raging.
We've all seen the air quality notices pop up across the region, but a question only some are asking - is this smoke making the COVID crisis even worse?
“Now we have a combination of two separate items that together could cause a lot of harm to the respiratory system, wildfire smoke and the COVID virus,” Dr. Francisco Velazquez, the Interim Health Officer at Spokane Regional Health District said.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center nearly a million acres burned statewide in 2020. Harvard researchers looked at data from over 90 counties across the west coast from March to December of 2020. They found that there is a connection between high levels of wildfire smoke exposure and a rise in symptomatic cases of COVID-19.
Now what does that all mean? Well, I went to an expert for answers.
“Wildfire smoke is a very complex substance. The smallest particles, those that are 2.5 microns or less, are the ones that cause most of the harm to human beings, because they can go really, really deep in your lungs,” Dr. Velazquez said. “It really causes a fair amount of inflammation and irritation in the respiratory tract plus it increases the potential for other things to cause harm."
Like COVID-19…
"They have an additive effect, in addition to that those that are a higher risk, could actually end up having more morbidity and perhaps mortality,” he said.
Basically, there's small stuff in smoke that we can't see, that's not good for your lungs.
“There's a lot of theories, if you look at the literature, that it could be inflammation, oxidative stress, it could be actually because it impacts the virus replication itself,” he said.
All in all - they estimated that wildfire smoke contributed to almost 20 thousand more cases of COVID and 750 deaths on the West Coast, with Whitman County, just south of Spokane, topping the list with one of the highest percentages of COVID cases linked to smoke exposure.
Of course, the increase in cases doesn't take into the fact the folks who evacuate who might not socially distance or wear masks. But one thing’s clear - with more fires raging, including two over the weekend in Stevens County and Okanogan Count, air quality notices are an everyday thing. Hopefully, this study can make people take these notices seriously.