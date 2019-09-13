Watch again

This year, the September full moon will occur on Friday the 13th, which only happens every 20 years.

According to King 5 , people in the eastern time zone will actually see the full moon Saturday the 14th at 12:33 a.m., but for everyone else, the moon will be its fullest before midnight on Friday the 13th.

According to NASA , the September Harvest Moon will rise 25 minutes after the sunsets.