Hasbro has rolled out a new Monopoly board game celebrating female investors while addressing the gender gap as women are paid more in the game.
"This breakout Monopoly game introduces Mr. Monopoly's niece, a self-made investment guru, here to update a few things!" A description for the product reads. "The game celebrates women inventors as players move around the board collecting iconic things that wouldn't exist without women. WIFI, chocolate chip cookies, bullet proof vests and the list goes on! This is the first game where women make more than men, but who you are is up to you."
CNBC says during game-play of Ms. Monopoly, women start with $1,900 at the beginning compared to $1,500 for each man playing. Additionally women receive $240 each time they pass 'Go!" on the board, compared to $200 for men.
Instead of buying properties, players are able to collect inventions made by women. Other changes from the traditional Monopoly game include options to build business headquarters to collect more rent, ride-sharing opportunities to move forward on the board, and new tokens including: notebook, pen, jet, glass, watch, barbell and white hat.
The game is rated for ages 8 and up for 2-6 players, and is currently listed at $19.99 on sites like Walmart and Amazon.