SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction on the Hatch Road Bridge is wrapping up and will likely be back open within the coming days, according to Spokane city officials.
A spokesperson for the city told KHQ that the bridge could be open as soon as tomorrow, but they are still waiting for confirmation.
The closure has been a point of contention for neighbors who have seen mail delivery interruptions and fostered concerns for the route fire and medical vehicles would have to take in emergencies.
The bridge has been closed since the nearly $2 million project began in March. Crews have worked to replace the bridge deck.
If the bridge does open this week, that would put the project weeks ahead of the estimated timeline. It was expected to last until the end of the month.