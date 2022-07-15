SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hatch Road Bridge is officially back in business, more than two weeks ahead of the rescheduled July 31 reopening!
This route connects US 195 with major arterials in south Spokane.
The City of Spokane highlighted the two main features of this project:
- Long-term durability and safety of the bridge to accommodate weight and volume of traffic
- A designated right-hand turn lane from Hatch Road on to northbound U.S. 195 resulting in reduced wait times for vehicles not turning left on to southbound U.S. 195
While construction has wrapped up at Hatch Rd. Bridge crews at Thor and Freya are still working hard. The nearly $9 million project, which is still causing backups and headaches for commuters, is slated to finish in mid-October.
If you're wondering when the Argonne exit will reopen, well it could be as early as the end of July. Department of Transportation crews are working on much needed repairs to the Mullan Rd. bridge for the first time since 1975, when it was originally built.
And then there is the Barker Rd./BSNF Grade Separation Project which has had Barker Rd closed at Trent Ave since March of 2021. The good news is this project could wrap up sometime in the fall of 2022 according to Spokane Valley’s website.
The Bigelow Gulch Corridor Safety and Mobility Project which has Forker Rd. closed off at N. Progress Rd. Its a good reminder that as construction continues in Spokane County, be patient with crews because they are here working for you.
Last Updated: July 15 at 10 a.m.
The Hatch Road Bridge will not be opening Thursday night as planned, according to an update from the city.
The road is now planned to open next week, pending a final inspection.
It was initially predicted to open on Thursday evening, but upon final inspection, there is a section that needs further attention before traffic can move through.
Last Updated: July 6 at 5:45 p.m.
The Hatch Road Bridge will be back open in time for the evening commute on Thursday, July 7, according to a press release from the city.
The reopening is happening about three weeks ahead of schedule.
“We know this detour has been one of the most challenging because there aren’t other nearby options, said Kyle Twohig, Director of Engineering Services. “We are very pleased the team was able to complete the work ahead of schedule and provide much needed benefits to the intersection.”
Last Updated: July 6 at 4:15 p.m.
Construction on the Hatch Road Bridge is wrapping up and will likely be back open within the coming days, according to Spokane city officials.
A spokesperson for the city told KHQ that the bridge could be open as soon as tomorrow, but they are still waiting for confirmation.
The closure has been a point of contention for neighbors who have seen mail delivery interruptions and fostered concerns for the route fire and medical vehicles would have to take in emergencies.
The bridge has been closed since the nearly $2 million project began in March. Crews have worked to replace the bridge deck.
If the bridge does open this week, that would put the project weeks ahead of the estimated timeline. It was expected to last until the end of the month.