SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hatch Road Bridge will not be opening Thursday night as planned, according to an update from the city.
The road is now planned to open next week, pending a final inspection.
It was initially predicted to open on Thursday evening, but upon final inspection, there is a section that needs further attention before traffic can move through.
Last Updated: July 6 at 5:45 p.m.
The Hatch Road Bridge will be back open in time for the evening commute on Thursday, July 7, according to a press release from the city.
The reopening is happening about three weeks ahead of schedule.
“We know this detour has been one of the most challenging because there aren’t other nearby options, said Kyle Twohig, Director of Engineering Services. “We are very pleased the team was able to complete the work ahead of schedule and provide much needed benefits to the intersection.”
Last Updated: July 6 at 4:15 p.m.
Construction on the Hatch Road Bridge is wrapping up and will likely be back open within the coming days, according to Spokane city officials.
A spokesperson for the city told KHQ that the bridge could be open as soon as tomorrow, but they are still waiting for confirmation.
The closure has been a point of contention for neighbors who have seen mail delivery interruptions and fostered concerns for the route fire and medical vehicles would have to take in emergencies.
The bridge has been closed since the nearly $2 million project began in March. Crews have worked to replace the bridge deck.
If the bridge does open this week, that would put the project weeks ahead of the estimated timeline. It was expected to last until the end of the month.