Heavy machines continue to demolish parts of the Hatch Road bridge over Latah Creek south of Spokane, which is a key connector between U.S 195, at right, and the South Hill area of Spokane. The four-month closure to rebuild the bridge is proving to be a headache for South Hill residents. The closure is delaying mail delivery to some homes in the area, shown Wednesday. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)