COEUR D'ALENE - The trial for a Hayden man accused of yelling racial slurs at a Spokane church group over the summer begins today in Kootenai County district court.
Richard Sovenski is charged with malicious harassment and battery after police say a large fight broke out in the parking lot of a Coeur d'Alene McDonald's.
The fight was captured on cell phone video that went viral after Sovenski was charged.
Malicious harassment falls under Idaho's hate crime law.
The trial is expected to last three to four days.