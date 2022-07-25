CHENEY, Wash. - It's happened not once, not twice, but three times—Rebecca Long has woken up to her Ring camera footage revealing three thieves ripping her pride from her home.
"If the people who are doing this are watching, I would like to know what they are so angry about,” requested Long, a Pride advocate and homeowner.
In a seemingly safe neighborhood in Cheney on May 30, June 1, and now July 23, three thieves have moved through Long’s yard and onto her porch late at night to tear away her Pride, prayer, and Black Lives Matter flags from her house.
Despite being captured on camera, they leave no trace of their identity, covering their faces in hoods and masks.
“At this point, it seems very clear they know what they’re doing,” Long stated.
Long holds her home to a high standard as being a safe place for everyone, which is why she prioritizes putting her flags back up immediately after she finds them stolen.
As someone who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, Long chooses to make it clear to all who pass her home in Cheney, with Pride flags flying high each day. Unfortunately, she has learned now to keep spare flags on hand due to the frequency of this theft.
"I wouldn’t say I’m scared,” Long explained. “A little nervous about what they might do if they see the immediate response. But again—that’s not going to stop me."
Long said she will actively stand up against hate, towards herself as well as others in her community.
In May, Long filed a police report against the thieves when her flags were initially stolen. Now, her file is growing.
Cheney police responded to Long’s third call on July 23, advising her that without an image of the thieves’ faces, there is nothing they can do.
“Until they get someone’s face, it’s going to be really hard,” lamented Long.
However, police were able to give Long some tips to hopefully catch the thieves, such as asking neighbors to help keep a look out during times Long is away. They also suggested adjusting the settings on her Ring camera to hopefully catch the thieves in the act, rather than receiving a notification a few hours after the crime occurs.
Until the thieves are identified—and Long’s flags are safe—the larger community will stand with Long.
When she posted on Facebook that her flags had been stolen a third time, countless people responded with support.
“It’s been overwhelmingly wonderful to see the response from everybody,” Long said.
When Long saw all of the kind words sent to her, she thought of an idea: if the thieves take her flags again, Long will donate to a pride organization.
“I was actually going to make a sign and post it and be like, 'Every time something is stolen, this is going to be donated, thank you,'” Long said.
Feel free to match her contribution if the thieves strike again.