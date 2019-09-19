A prominent Hauser building contractor faces serious sex crimes with a child under the age of 16.
Joshua Larue is the president for JL Construction and JL Steel Construction, both located in Hauser, according to filings with Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
Larue faces three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.
According to court documents, Larue allegedly had sex with the underage girl several times in 2017.
Larue was brought into the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, where he denied the accusations and told deputies the only contact he had with the victim was when they would “taser” each other.
Larue made his first court appearance in this case in early September. A judge set his bond at $75,000 but Larue posted bond, according to court records.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.