HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - The 36th Shalena's Breakfast with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 11, an annual fundraiser to help relieve the financial distress families of children with cancer face.
Beginning in 1985 with Shalena, the daughter of the Hauser Lake volunteer firefighter, the event brings together Sacred Heart Hospital, local businesses, and kind folks in the community to help out families during the most difficult time they'll face. Many of the children are battling terminal diseases, including Shalena herself.
However, her name lives on, bringing the community together and creating a legacy of generosity.
This year, donations will benefit 17-year-old Jacob, a talented teen with Leukemia, and his family.
If you'd like to join the over 1,000 hungry people planned to attend, you can head to the Hauser Lake Fire Station on Sunday between 7am and 1 pm to enjoy all you can eat sausage, egg, pancakes, hash browns, waffles, biscuits and gravy, and more!
There's no entry fee, and attendees are encouraged to give what they can. A donation of $3 per person or $10 per family is suggested.
The station is located at:
10728 Hauser Lake Rd, Hauser, ID 83854