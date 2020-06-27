A 61-year-old Hauser Lake man drowned in the Spokane River Saturday afternoon at Corbin Park.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the man launched a kayak into the water with two children onboard. When the kayak hit rapids, it overturned and sent the man and children into the river. The children were wearing life jackets and were able to make it to shore. The Sheriff's Office says the man was not wearing a life jacket and never made it out of the water.
Divers from the Sheriff's Office quickly began rescue efforts to locate the man, however, after four hours of searching, the man still could not be found. The search was called off due to diver exhaustion, depleted resources and unsafe conditions due to the time of night, according to the Sheriff's Office. The search will resume first thing Sunday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release Saturday night the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
"This is the second tragedy under very similar circumstances in as many days," the Sheriff's Office said. "KCSO advises citizens that people should not recreate in the Spokane River below the dam due to treacherous and constantly changing water conditions while the Avista Dam is open."
The Sheriff's Office added that wearing life jackets while recreating on the water saves lives.
"Please take additional safety precautions when recreating with children and less experienced swimmers."
Anyone with questions about enjoying the water safely can call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.
