A motorcyclist from Hauser Lake was injured in a crash on Highway 95 in Hayden late Wednesday night.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at Lancaster Rd. and Highway 95 around 11:05 p.m. along with Idaho State Police and Northern Lake Fire & Rescue.
Deputies located a motorcycle lying in the middle of the roadway and the lone driver, 61-year-old Christopher Koker of Hauser Lake, also in the roadway.
Upon initial investigation, police say it appears Koker was traveling northbound on Highway 95 and was turning onto Lancaster Rd. when he lost control and crashed. He was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering head and facial injuries.
Koker was transported to Kootenai Health. The KCSO says based on initial investigation, it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash. Koker was wearing a half helmet at the time of the crash.
The Kootenai County Traffic Investigation Team continues the investigation.