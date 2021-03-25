RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission has announced that 18 people will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary acts of heroism. Among them Kinzo Heath Mihara of Hauser.
Mihara is being awarded for heroic actions following a helicopter crash in Rathdrum, Idaho on June 23, 2020.
Two men, Jay Schranck and Jim Charbonneau, reportedly flying low enough to clip powerlines went down approximately three miles from where they took off.
42-year-old attorney Kinzo Mihara, upon witnessing the crash, rushed to the scene. One of the men piloting the helicopter had already escaped after witnessing flames in the cockpit but Charbonneau was still trapped inside.
After opening the cockpit door, Mihara reached in amid the flames and grabbed Charbonneau's arm, but lost his grip. Using his outer shirt to protect his hands and forearms, Mihara went back in a second time and pulled Charbonneau from the flaming wreckage to safety.
Mihara and another passerby with paramedic training pulled Charbonneau away from the scene and began first aid. Both men suffered extensive burns and were taken to the hospital.
Both of the men involved in the crash were brought to Kootenai Health and later to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. 78-year-old Charbonneau passed away from his injuries three days later.