SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter can be a dreary season, and January its dreariest month, especially with the recent event cancellations and unprecedented weather putting a swift end to any plans in the making. But don't fret just yet! There may yet be some fun to be had and, if you're lucky, perhaps a lucky prize.
Lolo Overland, an outdoor recreational gear retailer, has spent a few months putting together something special: the return of their free-to-enter scavenger hunt.
Prizes of all sorts are up for grabs, as is the promise of a good time outdoors even if you don't snag one of the rewards.
Once a capsule is found by an intrepid adventurer or team, a new set of coordinates will be given until all capsules in the area are eventually found.
This year's event officially kicked off on Jan. 15, but don't fret! It runs all the way to Mar. 12, so there's plenty of time to jump in! The first key in Idaho was found on Jan. 19, shown off by the winner on Camp Lolo's Instagram.
It's not all fun and games though (well... yes, it is). It seems a nefarious group of Homebodies is looking to steal the grand prize--the key to an Ironman 4x4. Wouldn't that be a lucky find?
Alex Walker, the Event Director, explained the purpose of the event is to bring communities together during the pandemic in a safe environment--the outdoors. "Lolo Overland is offering the event to families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone needing mental reprieve from the pandemic."
This event has been designed around more urban areas than previous hunts, with regards to the season. "To promote a safe adventure, this winter event has capsules that are hidden in city/urban areas and are accessible by anyone on foot," Walker explained.
Many participants take the adventuring to the next level, strapping on their top-of-the-line adventure gear, or suiting up as heroes or in vivacious costumes as they search.
It's not all fun and games, though. There are some rules to keep in mind while looking for loot, as outlined on the entry page:
SAFETY & GUIDELINES
- Be aware of your surroundings and stay alert
- Lock your vehicle and hide items of value out of plain sight
- Stay hydrated and bring emergency food/supplies
- Keep your mobile or communication device charged before exploring
- Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be back
- Dispose of waste properly
- Respect Wildlife and Private Property
For a full list of prizes, rules, and the current coordinates, visit the Adventure page of the the Camp Lolo website! The only requirement for entry is to already have or sign up to the Trail Card rewards program, a free service that allows members to earn points for purchases at Lolo Overland.
The coordinates for the current capsule to find in each state will be listed on the Adventure page of the website and updated when the current cache is confirmed to be found and announced, so keep an out there. Or, you can follow along on their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Have fun and get scavenging, adventurers! And let us know if you find a capsule of your own out there! Especially that portable grill. Maybe invite us to a BBQ this spring?