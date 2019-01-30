Health experts from Spokane Regional Health District will be taking calls in studio during KHQ's newscasts on Wednesday.

Phone lines for the Connect Center will open at 5 p.m. and will be open until the end of the 6 p.m. newscast.

The Connect Center phone number is 509-443-1111 .

Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency due to the measles outbreak last week. Authorities said the outbreak could last for months.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases of measles in the Pacific Northwest, according to authorities. Out of the patients, 34 did not receive a measles vaccination.

Confirmed cases are centered in the southwestern part of Washington, but also include two patients that traveled to Hawaii and Bend, Oregon.

Shortly after the state of emergency was declared, Epidemiologist Mark Springer of the Spokane Regional Health District told KHQ, "We're ready if measles outbreak spreads east."