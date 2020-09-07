Weather Alert

...WINDY AND DRY TODAY... .WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO BLOW HARD THROUGH EARLY EVENING, BUT SHOULD DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BETWEEN 2000 AND 2200 PDT. RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY WILL BE POOR OVER MOST OF WASHINGTON TONIGHT AND FAIR ACROSS THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AND FAR NORTHEAST WASHINGTON. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE QUITE CHILLY OVER THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AND THE EASTERN THIRD OF WASHINGTON WITH MANY LOCATIONS DROPPING INTO THE 30S. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR OKANOGAN VALLEY INTO THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU...COLUMBIA BASIN... CASCADE VALLEYS...SPOKANE AND PALOUSE AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: NORTHEAST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. WIND DECREASING QUICKLY BETWEEN 2000 PDT AND 2200 PDT TO NORTHEAST 5 TO 10 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 6 TO 13 PERCENT IN THE VALLEYS AND 13 TO 19 PERCENT OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. * IMPACTS: RAPID FIRE SPREAD OF ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES WILL BE POSSIBLE. HEED BURN BAN RESTRICTIONS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&