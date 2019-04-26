SPOKANE, Wash. Since April of last year, the Valentine family has been pushing for change at the Third and Perry intersection on Spokane's lower south hill ever since 25-year-old Jeffrey Valentine was killed there.
Jeffrey was walking over to his cousin's house, something he did every day. But on his way there, he was hit by a woman who police say was going 70 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone and making matters worse, police say she'd been drinking and taking pills.
Valentine's family was just devastated.
"It's frustrating for me. It is so frustrating because I don't understand how people don't realize that it only takes a second to ruin another person's life and take a life," said Jeffrey's mom, Abby Valentine
City Of Spokane Spokeswoman Marlene Feist says the city is now in its final planning stages to install a HAWK light system, which stands for high intensity activated crosswalk.
"We were able to get actually both state and federal dollars to fund those new hawk lights," Feist said.
The lights will be installed in two different areas one will be at the Third and Liberty Park Place intersection, and the other set of HAWK lights will be installed at Second and Perry.
The lights will help alert drivers to slow down and allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross safely. For valentine's mother, she says that this is a step in the right direction.
Valentine's mother has started a petition to change Washington State's DUI laws. To view the petition click HERE.