UPDATE:
Around 10:15 Monday morning, Northern Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hayden Lake.
Crews responded as fast as they could but getting to the North side of Hayden Lake takes time, and when they got there the home was already engulfed.
"It became a defensible fire, we couldn't go offensive, we tried to do our best," said Chris Larson, Deputy Fire Marshall for Northern Lakes Fire.
A huge response was on scene with crews from Northern Lakes, CDA Fire, Timberlake fire, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and Spirit Lake.He also added they are considering adding a station in Garwood to reduce response time as the area continues to grow.
Northern Lakes Fire Department said it will be a couple days before they can get inside the home to investigate the cause of this fire.
Larson said that in rural areas like that it is important to have a landline, to be able to call for help if reception is spotty.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Right now firefighters are en route to a house fire on Hayden Lake.
At this point KHQ does not have a lot of details, but the home on fire is located on the north side of Maclean's Bay on Hayden Lake.
KHQ has a reporter heading that way and will provide more information as it develops.
