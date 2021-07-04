HAYDEN, Idaho - A Hayden man has been arrested after allegedly battering a woman and strangling her until she escaped to a neighbors home Saturday night, officials said.
The man, 59-year-old Mark R. Spurgeon, barricaded himself inside his residence after deputies tried to make contact.
Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT Team was called in along with Air 1 Spokane to what turned out to be an hours-long standoff.
Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant later that night and took Spurgeon into custody.
Spurgeon was taken to Kootenai Health for an evaluation and then booked Domestic Battery Felony and Attempted Strangulation.