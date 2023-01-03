HAYDEN, Idaho - A man was arrested Monday after neighbors reported he was shooting at their apartments, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reports.
On Jan. 2, a resident at Matthews Apartments in Hayden called 911 to report 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and discharging a weapon inside his apartment. A second caller told 911 bullets were entering their apartment through the front door.
Arriving deputies heard shots coming from the apartment building, and bullets exited through exterior walls.
Deputies and K-9s rushed the apartment, and Cottrell was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested for discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling and booked into Kootenai County Jail.
Surrounding apartments were checked, and all other residents were okay. No one was injured in the incident. Investigation into the event is on-going.
