RITZVILLE, Wash - A Hayden man died in a car crash after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel late Monday night.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says 41-year-old Kyle Dreher was traveling southbound on Highway 395 around 10 p.m. Monday night when he suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway three miles south of Ritzville.

After leaving the roadway, WSP says his car went through a barbed wire fence and crossed over Freese Road before stopping around 200 feet from the roadway.

WSP says Dreher was the only passenger in the vehicle when it crashed.

