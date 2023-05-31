HAYDEN, Idaho - The man accused of shooting into his neighbor's apartments in January is set to face 10 years in prison.
On Jan. 2, Kootenai County sheriff's responded to multiple reports of gunshots at Matthews Apartments in Hayden. One caller was reporting bullets were entering their apartment through the front door.
Officers took 40-year-old Josh Cottrell into custody and booked him into the Kootenai County Jail. No one was injured in this incident.
Cottrell was sentenced on May 17 on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. District Judge John Mitchell sentenced Cottrell to 10 years in prison with probation for 5 years.