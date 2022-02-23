HAYDEN, Idaho - After six years, Hayden Mayor Steve Griffitts is resigning from his position following a city council meeting.
The mayor sent out the following announcement:
Dear Citizens of Hayden:
Effective March 1, 2022, I will resign as Mayor of our wonderful city. Over the past 6 years, we have worked our way through lawsuits, pandemics, and many long hours of service. Each day, I have tried to represent you with integrity, respect and admiration.
During tonight’s City Council meeting, two of our elected leaders went against specific legal advice. They were told repeatedly that they were exposing the city to risks that would be indefensible in court… yet they didn’t seem to care. As your Mayor, this was the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back”. You elected me to lead this city. I can not do so if this Council doesn’t live up to the oath of office, that they swore to uphold.
Please know that we have exceptional leaders and staff who work for the City of Hayden. They are magnificent. I hope that our City Council can learn to trust them and to respect them.
It has been an honor to serve you.
Steven J. Griffitts