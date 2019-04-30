Coeur d'Alene Public Schools say an inappropriate comment regarding immigration was written on a hallway display of student art at Hayden Meadows Elementary School.
The hallway has student drawings of the Statue of Liberty displayed, along with historic and contemporary photos of immigrants to America from countries all over the world. CdA Public Schools says the display showcases some of what fifth grade students are learning about U.S. history.
Monday, school officials noticed some comments written in the margins of the display.
"Where are the European immigrants?! Racist!" the comment read with an arrow pointing to a photo of a group of around 30 adults and children immigrating from various countries.
Another comment written read: "Why are there no European immigrants on this wall?"
“In fact, the display does include photos of immigrants from European countries as well as other parts of the world,” Principal Lisa Pica said.
Pica said that the handwriting appears to be from an adult, not a child.
“It's unfortunate that someone decided to deface an educational display that students and their teacher worked hard to create for everyone at Hayden Meadows to learn from and enjoy,” she said.
"Any time members of our community have questions about what our students are learning, school and district administrators are happy to discuss the curricula and instructional resources for any grade level," a spokesperson for CdA Public Schools said.