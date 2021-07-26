UPDATE: JULY 26, 4:00 A.M.
Firefighters say the Hazard Rd. Fire in North Spokane is approximately 50-60 acres, no structures lost. Evacuations are currently back at Level 3 after being downgraded to Level 2 late Sunday night.
An animal shelter has been set up at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hazard Road Fire is burning near the Wandermere area in north Spokane county.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for areas east of Hazard Road to Austin Road and north to Ballard road.