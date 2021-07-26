Hazard fire

UPDATE: JULY 26, 4:00 A.M. 

Firefighters say the Hazard Rd. Fire in North Spokane is approximately 50-60 acres, no structures lost. Evacuations are currently back at Level 3 after being downgraded to Level 2 late Sunday night. 

An animal shelter has been set up at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hazard Road Fire is burning  near the Wandermere area in north Spokane county. 

Hazard road evacs

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for areas east of Hazard Road to Austin Road and north to Ballard road. 

Fire officials say 70 acres have burned. Tankers and Helicopters have been called in to help fight the flames. 

Tags