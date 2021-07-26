UPDATE: July 26, 8:00 A.M.
The Hazard Road Fire is burning 50 to 70 acres and is zero precent contained. Firefighters have put in a request for more air support today.
Firefighters say a team is coming in around 6 P.M. tonight to re-assess the evacuation orders. Until then, evacuation orders will remain in place.
So far, no structures have been lost and no one has been injured.
Fire crews say other people who live near by and who have not evacuated need to have an evacuation plan in place.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said they are investigating the cause but told KHQ they already have an idea of how the fire started.
UPDATE: JULY 26, 4:00 A.M.
Firefighters say the Hazard Rd. Fire in North Spokane is approximately 50-60 acres, no structures lost. Evacuations are currently back at Level 3 after being downgraded to Level 2 late Sunday night.
An animal shelter has been set up at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hazard Road Fire is burning near the Wandermere area in north Spokane county.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for areas east of Hazard Road to Austin Road and north to Ballard road.