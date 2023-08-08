TYLER, Wash. - Evacuations have been lifted following a hazardous materials spill near Tyler.
According to WSP, the driver involved in the crash suffered a heart attack prior to the crash. They were transported to the hospital and we do not know their condition at this time.
Tow trucks are now on the way to the scene and if crews can successfully transfer the material over to a new truck, they can expect to re-open eastbound lanes before the morning. Westbound lanes are expected to open shortly.
Last Updated: Aug 9 at 12:05 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol is asking everyone within a one mile of Tyler to evacuate due to a hazardous materials spill on I-90.
According to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3), a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials crashed, spilling the materials on the roadway.
SCFD3 says the material is a "blasting agent" that is not combustible but has the potential to be flammable. The materials are stable and hazmat crews are working to transfer the product while confirming no heat or sparks are added.
I-90 westbound is closed at Four Lakes and eastbound I-90 is closed at the Tyler interchange. WSP crews are diverting traffic onto SR 904. The road will remain closed for several hours. WSP says no one was injured in this crash.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources, Department of Ecology, Washington State Patrol, Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Bomb Squad are on the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.