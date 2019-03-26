Look out chocolate & Nutella lovers.
M&M's has a new concoction set to roll out nationwide in April.
M&M's Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies will feature a hazelnut spread center covered in milk chocolate and coated in a classic M&M's candy shell.
According to Bustle, the new flavor is a permanent addition to the M&M's lineup, and will begin showing up in retailers nationwide in 1.35-oz single packs, 2.53-oz share-size packs and an 8.3-oz stand up pouch.
M&M's is spreading the hazelnut hype on social media, as Twitter users can post about the new flavor with the hashtags #gohazelnutty and #MMSfirsttaste for a chance to have an exclusive pack delivered to their door.