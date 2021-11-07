SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A chlorine exposure incident happened Sunday afternoon at Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corp. located at 15000 E. Euclid Ave.
The incident remains under investigation, however Julie Happy from Spokane Valley Fire Department was able to confirm some of the details.
At around 1:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call from a Kaiser employee who reported accidental chlorine inhalation. A Hazmat response team was called to the scene, along with emergency responders. Kaiser evacuated the immediate area. Hazmat arrived on scene, and a shut off was initiated. At 1:46, the leak was reported as stopped, and Kaiser began ventilating the site. The incident was reported to be under control.
One person was transported to the hospital, but there is no update on the patient or their condition at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.