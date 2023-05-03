SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - As of 3:19 p.m., Spokane Valley Fire Department Captain Scott Crawford said there was no longer an active fire. It's unclear if chemicals are still leaking.
Firefighters said there's a large "hot spot" around the paper mill, and they could not let anyone leave until they had been decontaminated.
Updated: May 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, a call was made to Spokane Valley Fire Department to report a potential hazardous material situation at Inland Empire Paper Company on north Argonne Road.
Once on scene, responding units identified a fire and called for backup. A full hazmat response was also called. A second alarm was issued, and units from SVFD, Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and AMR were called in for help.
The cause of the incident is not known at this time. Evacuations were issued, and the situation remains active. Our reporter on scene said it was the largest response for a non-wildfire he's seen in quite some time.
According to Spokane Valley Fire Department Captain Scott Crawford, crews initially responded to a call about a leaking pressurized container, which held a bleaching agent.
Firefighters something that was sparking a fire in the gas, at which point they upgraded the fire to a large commercial response.
Due to the nature of the chemicals, firefighters had to use foam instead of water.
Crawford said he doesn't know how many people were evacuated, nor did he know if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story, and updates will come as more information is made available.