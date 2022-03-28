Always be careful when using bleach of any kind, especially in conjunction with another cleaner. Read the labels thoroughly, and if you're unsure whether it is safe to mix, call the product manufacturer to check!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department called in the Hazmat Response team after reports of a cleaning mishap created a toxic gas on Monday afternoon.

Marriott Hazmat

1 of 4

SFD issued a full hazmat response to the Courtyard by Marriot Spokane Downtown on N. Riverpoint and E. Olive just before 4 p.m. While the initial report indicated mustard gas, the Washington Department of Ecology clarified it was actually chlorine gas.

Many chemicals can create toxic fumes when mixed with bleach. In this instance, muriatic acid was accidentally mixed with chlorine. 

SFD monitored the gas concentration in the air and evacuated the area near the swimming pool facility as a precaution. Hazmat crews were then sent in to neutralize the reaction and dispose of the product. 

No injuries were reported, and crews began to wrap up just before 9 p.m. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!