SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department called in the Hazmat Response team after reports of a cleaning mishap created a toxic gas on Monday afternoon.
SFD issued a full hazmat response to the Courtyard by Marriot Spokane Downtown on N. Riverpoint and E. Olive just before 4 p.m. While the initial report indicated mustard gas, the Washington Department of Ecology clarified it was actually chlorine gas.
Many chemicals can create toxic fumes when mixed with bleach. In this instance, muriatic acid was accidentally mixed with chlorine.
SFD monitored the gas concentration in the air and evacuated the area near the swimming pool facility as a precaution. Hazmat crews were then sent in to neutralize the reaction and dispose of the product.
No injuries were reported, and crews began to wrap up just before 9 p.m.