MILLWOOD, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department was posed with what Deputy Chief Zack Bond called a "unique challenge" yesterday.
On May. 3, a hazmat fire with a chemical reaction occurred at the Inland Paper Company that could not be put out with water. In fact, water would have made the problem worse in this situation. Thus, forcing the SVPD to turn to other methods.
However, Deputy Chief Bond said it's not just the nature of the fire that makes the situation potentially challenging to navigate, but it's also the design of the building.
"This is a complicated building. They have a lot of complicated operations that go on here. The building is very confusing. We don't have good separation from where we are involved to the potential for it to spread, so these are all things that are very, very complicated," said Deputy Chief Bond.
Bond emphasized that in these incidents, especially with the nature of the fire and temperature rising, balancing knowledge of the situation and the safety and well-being of personnel is critical.
"When our firefighters are exposed to hazardous materials, even the products of combustion of smoke and fire that isn't a traditional Hazmat call, we always have to think of our firefighter safety first and foremost but as the weather heats up, they're being exposed to not only products of combustion or in the case products of chemicals and hazardous materials but just the rigors of the job. So we need to be taking care of the health and safety of our folks. That means rehabbing them, making sure we've got lots of cold water and food, but also, in this case, we have decontamination procedures set up as they leave what we call a hot zone, they're able to be cleaned up to point where we keep them healthy and ready to go back to work."
The fire department was not ready to release the specific chemicals that started the fire that will be part of the investigation.