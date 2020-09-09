Hot and hazy conditions are expected to linger across the Pacific Northwest through Sunday.
High pressure will strengthen across the western half of the US, driving temperatures into the upper 80's and 90's through the weekend. Winds will be light allowing smoke to settle bringing hazy conditions and compromised air quality. Please take special precautions if you have any breathing concerns.
Changes arrive Sunday into Monday, dropping temperatures and bringing a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.
